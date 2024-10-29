PM Modi distributes over 51,000 appointment letters at Rozgar Mela

Modi virtually distributed 51,000 appointment letters at Rozgar Mela to boost employment nationwide. This initiative supports the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' vision.

Published29 Oct 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, virtually distributed over 51,000 appointment letters under Rozgar Mela. Aimed at increasing employment opportunities throughout the country, Modi also said the Rozgar Mela was in tune with the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’. 

New recruits from the Rozgar Mela will work with the Government of India, spanning across different ministries such as as the Department of Revenue, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Defence, to name a few, reported ANI.

In addition, the recruits can also access foundational training courses through 'Karmayogi Prarambh,' an online module available on the iGOT Karmayogi portal.

“We are all very fortunate to witness such a special and grand Diwali. Today, on this auspicious day, we are distributing appointment letters to 51,000 youths during the Rozgar Mela. I congratulate you all,” said PM Modi, during the video conference.

Rozgar Mela

Launched in 2023 by Narendra Modi, Rozgar Mela (Job Fair) brings together employers and those seeking employement opportunities. 

According to data available on National Skill Development Corporation's website, 1524 Rozgar Melas have been conducted since February 2020. Out of the 561948 candidates who had registered that year, 248596 candidates had been shortlisted, showed the data.

This is a breaking story. Keep checking here for more updates.

 

