Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emannuel Macron on Monday during ongoing three-day visit France. He is set to co-chair artificial intelligence summit with global tech leaders and other foreign leaders.

PM Modi's visit to France will cover major topics including nuclear energy, meeting with business leaders, etc. Ahead of AI Summit in Paris, Modi was welcomed with a hug by French President Macron at a dinner.

At the dinner, the prime minister also met US Vice President JDVance, who is in France to attend the AI Summit. Here are all the details about PM Modi's visit to France.

AI Action Summit PM Modi and his foreign counterpart will co-chair AI-Action summit, which will be joined by global leaders and tech industry executives. The main aim of the engagement would be to explore AI-driven advancements for the public good.

Inauguration of India's first consulate in Marseille The visit also holds historical significance, as the two leaders will jointly inaugurate India's first consulate in Marseille, marking a milestone in diplomatic outreach.

The importance of PM Modi's visit is underscored by France's warm reception, with Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu receiving him at the airport.

Horizon 2047 Roadmap Narendra Modi will also review progress on the Horizon 2047 Road map during his ongoing visit. The initiative, launched by India and France in 2023 to mark the 25th anniversary of the Indo-French partnership, aims to adopt a roadmap to set the course for the bilateral relationship up to 2047 in key sectors.

Nuclear project PM Modi will visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project in Marseille with Macron. The nuclear project, launched in collaboration with France, will boost research and development to utilise nuclear fusion for energy generation.

In a tribute to historical ties, the Prime Minister will also visit the Mazargues War Cemetery to honour Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the World Wars.