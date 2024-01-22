Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his 11-day fast after the new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on January 22. On January 12, the prime minister had started his special 11-day religious fast. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, “Only 11 days are left for the consecration of Ramlalla in Ayodhya. I am fortunate that I will also be a witness to this auspicious occasion. The Lord has made me an instrument to represent all the people of India during the consecration. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Vedic rituals for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya commenced on January 16, a week before the main ceremony, marking the significance and elaborate preparations leading up to the event.

The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on Monday. The event was led by PM Modi and watched by lakhs of people on television at their homes and in temples across the country.

The prime minister performed the 'aarti' of the idol, performed 'parikrama' of the deity and did 'dandvat pranam'. The childhood form of Ram Lalla was unveiled at the temple. Ram Janmbhoomi temple was constructed in the traditional Nagara style whose length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet. It is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

