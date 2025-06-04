PM Modi expresses condolences over fatal RCB celebrations: ‘Mishap in Bengaluru is absolutely heartrending’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared his condolences with the people who lost their loved ones at the Chinnaswamy stadium stampede on 4 June 2025, after people gathered to celebrate the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) win against Punjab Kings.

In a social media post, Prime Minister Modi said that the situation was ‘absolutely heartrending’ and that he was praying for the people injured to have a fast recovery.

“The mishap in Bengaluru is absolutely heartrending. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that those who are injured have a speedy recovery,” said PM Narendra Modi in his post on the social media platform X on Wednesday.

Karnataka Govt's Stance Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the incident, which occurred in front of the Chinnaswamy stadium, should not have happened. On behalf of the government, he expressed his sorrow for the stampede-like situation.

“This tragedy should not have happened. The government expresses deep sorrow over this incident,” said Siddaramaiah at a press conference on Wednesday. Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Home Minister G Parameshwara were also present there, reported the news agency ANI.

Hospital Visit Deputy CM Shivakumar, along with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, rushed to the Bowring Hospital after the updates of the deadly Chinnaswamy stadium stampede on Wednesday.

“Visited Bowring Hospital to meet those injured and the bereaved in today’s unfortunate incident near Chinnaswamy Stadium. Saddened to witness their pain and speak to the victims during these difficult moments,” said Deputy CM D K Shivakumar in his post on X.

Shivakumar also assured the patients that the government would provide full support and wished them a ‘speedy recovery.’

Karnataka CM Siddarammiah at the Bowring and Vaidehi hospital on Wednesday.

“Deeply shocked by the tragic loss of lives in the stampede during the RCB victory celebrations near Chinnaswamy Stadium. A moment of joy has been eclipsed by sorrow,” said CM Siddaramaiah, expressing his deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

This stampede-like situation occurred because RCB fans were waiting near the Chinnaswamy Stadium to get a glimpse of the team players after their IPL final win against Punjab Kings. Soon, the crowding situation became out of control, leading to a massive crowd-packed situation, which ended up in a stampede.

At least 10 people have been killed in the stampede, and nearly 27 people have been hospitalised, with six deaths reported in Bowring Hospital, and four more from the Vydehi hospital in Bengaluru.