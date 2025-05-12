PM Modi extends Buddha Purnima wishes: ‘His life dedicated to sacrifice and penance will inspire the world’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes on Buddha Purnima, highlighting the messages of Lord Buddha on truth, equality, and harmony as guidance for humanity. He further emphasised Lord Buddha's life of sacrifice and penance, which has been an inspiration for compassion and peace.

Advertisement

In a post on the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, “Best wishes to all countrymen on Buddha Purnima. Lord Buddha's messages based on the principles of truth, equality and harmony have been a guide for humanity. His life dedicated to sacrifice and penance will always inspire the world community towards compassion and peace.”

Advertisement

President Droupadi Murmu shares Buddha Purnima wishes President of India Droupadi Murmu shared Buddha Purnima wishes to every Indian citizen and the followers of Lord Buddha across the globe.

Read More

In a post on X, the official handle of President of India shared, “On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the countrymen and followers of Lord Buddha across the world,” Murmu.

Amit Shah's Buddha Purnima greetings Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted Lord Buddha's teaching of knowledge, compassion and non-violence.

“Happy Buddha Purnima to everyone. The life of Lord Buddha, who gave the message of equality and unity to human society by following the path of knowledge, compassion and non-violence, is the confluence of thoughts, words and deeds. I pray to Lord Buddha for everyone's happiness and peace,” Amit Shah wrote on X. Advertisement

Mallikarjun Kharge's wishes The Congress President and the leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha extended Buddha Purnima wishes and reflected on Lord Buddha's teachings.

In a post on X, Kharge wrote, “Lord Buddha's timeless life and profound teachings resonate across cultures and generations. His principles of truth, compassion, non-violence, and equality have indelibly shaped our world, civilisational values and continue to inspire. Our warm greetings on Buddha Purnima. May harmony, unity, and virtuous living flourish.”