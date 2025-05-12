Subscribe

PM Modi extends Buddha Purnima wishes: ‘His life dedicated to sacrifice and penance will inspire the world’

Riya R Alex
Published12 May 2025, 09:10 AM IST
PM Modi extends wishes on Buddha Purnima(Video Grab)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes on Buddha Purnima, highlighting the messages of Lord Buddha on truth, equality, and harmony as guidance for humanity. He further emphasised Lord Buddha's life of sacrifice and penance, which has been an inspiration for compassion and peace.

 In a post on the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, “Best wishes to all countrymen on Buddha Purnima. Lord Buddha's messages based on the principles of truth, equality and harmony have been a guide for humanity. His life dedicated to sacrifice and penance will always inspire the world community towards compassion and peace.”

 

President Droupadi Murmu shares Buddha Purnima wishes

President of India Droupadi Murmu shared Buddha Purnima wishes to every Indian citizen and the followers of Lord Buddha across the globe.

In a post on X, the official handle of President of India shared, “On the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all the countrymen and followers of Lord Buddha across the world,” Murmu.

 

Amit Shah's Buddha Purnima greetings

Union Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted Lord Buddha's teaching of knowledge, compassion and non-violence.

“Happy Buddha Purnima to everyone. The life of Lord Buddha, who gave the message of equality and unity to human society by following the path of knowledge, compassion and non-violence, is the confluence of thoughts, words and deeds. I pray to Lord Buddha for everyone's happiness and peace,” Amit Shah wrote on X.

Mallikarjun Kharge's wishes

The Congress President and the leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha extended Buddha Purnima wishes and reflected on Lord Buddha's teachings.

In a post on X, Kharge wrote, “Lord Buddha's timeless life and profound teachings resonate across cultures and generations. His principles of truth, compassion, non-violence, and equality have indelibly shaped our world, civilisational values and continue to inspire. Our warm greetings on Buddha Purnima. May harmony, unity, and virtuous living flourish.”

 

Buddha Purnima 2025

Buddha Purnima commemorates the birth anniversary of Prince Siddhartha Gautama, the founder of Buddhism, who attained enlightenment. It is mainly celebrated in South, Southeast and East Asia on a full moon day, typically in the month of April or May. Lord Buddha is known for his teachings of truth, compassion non violence.

