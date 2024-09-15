PM Modi extends Engineers’ Day greetings, pays tribute to M Visvesvaraya: ‘Driving progress in every field’

Engineers' Day 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Engineers' Day greetings on September 15. PM Modi wished all engineers for their contributions to progress, innovation and problem-solving solutions.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published15 Sep 2024, 07:56 AM IST
Engineers' Day 2024: PM Modi posted a video commemorating civil engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya for his contributions to this field on this auspicious day.
Engineers’ Day 2024: PM Modi posted a video commemorating civil engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya for his contributions to this field on this auspicious day.(PTI)

Engineers' Day 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Engineers Day greetings on September 15. Commemorating civil engineer, administrator, and statesman Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya on this auspicious occasion, PM Modi wished all engineers for their contributions to progress, innovation and problem-solving solutions.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister posted a one minute twenty-nine second video paying tribute to Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.

The caption to the post reads, “Engineers Day greetings to all engineers who are driving progress in every field, innovating and solving critical challenges.” The post further states, “Remembering Sir M. Visvesvaraya, whose contribution to engineering is widely known.”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Sep 2024, 07:56 AM IST
Business NewsNewsPM Modi extends Engineers’ Day greetings, pays tribute to M Visvesvaraya: ‘Driving progress in every field’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.40
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.65 (1.09%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    239.30
    03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.1 (0.89%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.05
    03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    10 (5.07%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.95
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Linde India

    8,205.20
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    623.3 (8.22%)

    IDBI Bank

    94.94
    03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    7 (7.96%)

    IIFL Finance

    523.65
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    38.4 (7.91%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,203.70
    03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    76.3 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,990.000.00
      Chennai
      73,100.000.00
      Delhi
      75,310.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,600.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue