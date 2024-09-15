PM Modi extends Engineers’ Day greetings, pays tribute to M Visvesvaraya: ‘Driving progress in every field’

Engineers' Day 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Engineers Day greetings on September 15. Commemorating civil engineer, administrator, and statesman Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya on this auspicious occasion, PM Modi wished all engineers for their contributions to progress, innovation and problem-solving solutions.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister posted a one minute twenty-nine second video paying tribute to Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.