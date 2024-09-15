Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / PM Modi extends Engineers' Day greetings, pays tribute to M Visvesvaraya: ‘Driving progress in every field’
BREAKING NEWS

PM Modi extends Engineers' Day greetings, pays tribute to M Visvesvaraya: ‘Driving progress in every field’

Written By Fareha Naaz

Engineers' Day 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Engineers' Day greetings on September 15. PM Modi wished all engineers for their contributions to progress, innovation and problem-solving solutions.

Engineers' Day 2024: PM Modi posted a video commemorating civil engineer Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya for his contributions to this field on this auspicious day.

Engineers' Day 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Engineers Day greetings on September 15. Commemorating civil engineer, administrator, and statesman Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya on this auspicious occasion, PM Modi wished all engineers for their contributions to progress, innovation and problem-solving solutions.

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), the Prime Minister posted a one minute twenty-nine second video paying tribute to Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.

The caption to the post reads, “Engineers Day greetings to all engineers who are driving progress in every field, innovating and solving critical challenges." The post further states, “Remembering Sir M. Visvesvaraya, whose contribution to engineering is widely known."

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.