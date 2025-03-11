Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Mauritius PM Navin Ramgoolam on Tuesday, March 11, announced the country's highest award, The Grand Commander of the Order of the Star and Key of the Indian Ocean, for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PM Modi has become the first Indian to be honored with Mauritius' highest award. It is also the 21st international award that has been bestowed upon PM Modi by a country.
This is a breaking news report, more details are being added
