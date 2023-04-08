PM Modi flags off Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the construction of road projects of National Highway-744. The project worth more than ₹2,400 crore will boost inter-state connectivity between Tamil Nadu and Kerala and ensure a convenient journey for pilgrims visiting Meenakshi Temple in Madurai, Andal Temple in Srivilliputhur and Sabarimala in Kerala, the PMO stated.

