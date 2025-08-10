PM Modi flags off Namma Metro Yellow line from Bengaluru's Ragigudda, takes first ride to Electronic City | Watch video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, August 10, flagged off the Namma Metro Yellow line from Bengaluru's Ragigudda. Covering a route length of over 19 kilometres, this project features a total of 16 stations and is worth around ₹7,160 crore. PM Modi took first metro ride from RV Road to Electronic City metro station post inauguration.

After flagging off ceremony of Bengaluru's yellow line, the metro network will become operational for public and will increase connectivity to over 96 kilometres.

The inauguration of the Bangalore Metro Phase-3 project worth over ₹15,610 crore will also take place.

3 Vande Bharat Express trains in focus Earlier in the day, he inaugurated 3 Vande Bharat Express trains from Bengaluru. The 3 Vande Bharat Express trains in focus are high-speed trains from Bengaluru to Belagavi, Amritsar to Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Nagpur (Ajni) to Pune.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of urban connectivity projects in the IT hub of India, as per August 9 press release of the Prime Minister's Office.

As per the itinerary, PM Modi will participate in a total of three events during his nearly four-hour visit to the city, including a public address scheduled later in the day.

