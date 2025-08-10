PM Modi flags off Namma Metro Yellow line from Bengaluru's Ragigudda, takes first ride to Electronic City | Watch video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, August 10, flagged off the Namma Metro Yellow line from Bengaluru's Ragigudda. Covering a route length of over 19 kilometres, this project features a total of 16 stations and is worth around ₹7,160 crore. PM Modi took first metro ride from RV Road to Electronic City metro station post inauguration.

Advertisement

Watch video here:

After flagging off ceremony of Bengaluru's yellow line, the metro network will become operational for public and will increase connectivity to over 96 kilometres.

Also Read |

The inauguration of the Bangalore Metro Phase-3 project worth over ₹15,610 crore will also take place.

Advertisement

3 Vande Bharat Express trains in focus Earlier in the day, he inaugurated 3 Vande Bharat Express trains from Bengaluru. The 3 Vande Bharat Express trains in focus are high-speed trains from Bengaluru to Belagavi, Amritsar to Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Nagpur (Ajni) to Pune.

Advertisement

Also Read | PM Modi flags off three Vande Bharat trains in Bengaluru: Ticket fare and more

The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of urban connectivity projects in the IT hub of India, as per August 9 press release of the Prime Minister's Office.

As per the itinerary, PM Modi will participate in a total of three events during his nearly four-hour visit to the city, including a public address scheduled later in the day.

Also Read | Bengaluru metro timings, key facts as PM Modi to launch Namma Yellow Line today

The Prime Minister is set to lay the foundation stone of Bangalore Metro Phase-3 project. Worth over ₹15,610 crore, the Phase-3 project encompasses a total route length of more than 44 kilometres, featuring 31 elevated stations. Aimed at addressing the growing transportation needs of the metropolitan city, this infrastructure project will cater to residential, industrial, commercial and educational areas.

Advertisement