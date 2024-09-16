PM Modi flags off Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, Vande Bharat express trains on THESE routes. All details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 16 flagged off India’s 1st Vande Metro services to be renamed as ‘Namo Bharat Rapid Rail’ between Bhuj and Ahmedabad. Not just this, Prime Minister also flagged off several other Vande Bharat trains on routes including Kolhapur-Pune, Pune-Hubballi, Nagpur-Secunderabad, Agra Cantt to Banaras, and Durg to Visakhapatnam.

All about Bhuj-Ahmedabad Namo Bharat Rapid Rail 1. The Ahmedabad-Bhuj Namo Bharat Rapid Rail service will stop at nine stations and cover the 360-kilometre distance in 5 hours and 45 minutes at a top speed of 110 kilometres per hour.

2. Train No. 94802 Bhuj-Ahmedabad Vande Metro will depart from Bhuj at 05.05 am every day except on Sunday and reach Ahmedabad at 10:50 am on the same day while Train No. 94802 Bhuj-Ahmedabad will depart from Bhuj at 05.05 am and reach Ahmedabad at 10:50 am on the same day.

3. Train will halt at Sabarmati, Chandiodiya, Viramgam, Dhrangadhra, Halvad, Samakhiali, Bhachau, Gandhidham and Anjar stations in both directions