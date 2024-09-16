PM Modi flags off Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, Vande Bharat express trains on THESE routes. All details here

PM Modi flagged off the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail on September 16, connecting Bhuj and Ahmedabad. Covering 360 km in 5 hours and 45 minutes, it stops at nine stations and offers comfortable seating for 1,150 passengers across 12 coaches.

Published16 Sep 2024, 03:09 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 16 flagged off India’s 1st Vande Metro services to be renamed as ‘Namo Bharat Rapid Rail’ between Bhuj and Ahmedabad. Not just this, Prime Minister also flagged off several other Vande Bharat trains on routes including Kolhapur-Pune, Pune-Hubballi, Nagpur-Secunderabad, Agra Cantt to Banaras, and Durg to Visakhapatnam.

All about Bhuj-Ahmedabad Namo Bharat Rapid Rail

1. The Ahmedabad-Bhuj Namo Bharat Rapid Rail service will stop at nine stations and cover the 360-kilometre distance in 5 hours and 45 minutes at a top speed of 110 kilometres per hour.

2. Train No. 94802 Bhuj-Ahmedabad Vande Metro will depart from Bhuj at 05.05 am every day except on Sunday and reach Ahmedabad at 10:50 am on the same day while Train No. 94802 Bhuj-Ahmedabad will depart from Bhuj at 05.05 am and reach Ahmedabad at 10:50 am on the same day.

3. Train will halt at Sabarmati, Chandiodiya, Viramgam, Dhrangadhra, Halvad, Samakhiali, Bhachau, Gandhidham and Anjar stations in both directions

4. According to the Railway Ministry, the rapid rail features 12 coaches with seating for 1,150 passengers and offers a host of innovative features. "With ergonomically designed seats, fully air-conditioned cabins and modular interiors, it definitely proves to be superior to other metros."

First Published:16 Sep 2024, 03:09 PM IST
