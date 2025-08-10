PM Modi flags off Yellow Line of Bengaluru’s Namma Metro; know ticket prices, route, timings, and more...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off Bengaluru's much-delayed Yellow Line of Namma Metro, which will connect RV Road (Ragigudda) to Bommasandra. The 19-km route, with 16 stations, is expected to ease traffic congestion through key hubs such as Silk Board Junction and Electronic City — a base for many tech and biotech firms.

The Prime Minister's visit to the southern state comes just days after Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, led a "Vote Adhikar Rally" against the alleged "vote theft." The Congress has alleged electoral fraud during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, based on its study of the Mahadevapura assembly segment.

Metro Fare Structure One-way fares will range from ₹10 to ₹90, matching the current Namma Metro prices.

For example, a trip from RV Road to Jayadeva will cost ₹10, while the longest journey—from Whitefield on the Purple Line to Bommasandra on the Yellow Line—will be ₹90.

Metro Timings and Operations Commercial services will begin on Monday, 11 August.

To start with, three driverless trains will run every 25 minutes between 5:00 am and 11:00 pm. The frequency is expected to improve to every 20 minutes as more trains are added later this month.

List of Yellow Line Stations RV Road (interchange with Green Line)

Ragigudda

Jayadeva Hospital (future interchange with Pink Line, possibly the tallest station)

BTM Layout

Central Silk Board

HSR Layout

Oxford College

Hongasandra

Kudlu Gate

Singasandra

Hosa Road

Electronic City-I

Konappana Agrahara

Huskur Road

Hebbagodi

Bommasandra

Key Facts About Bengaluru’s Yellow Line Metro Project cost – The line has been built at an estimated cost of ₹5,056.99 crore.

Expected ridership – According to a PTI report, it is expected to carry nearly 8 lakh passengers each day.

Traffic relief – The notoriously congested Silk Board Junction is set to experience a noticeable drop in traffic.

Service start – Regular operations will begin on August 11, with three trains running every 25 minutes between RV Road and Bommasandra at the outset.

Linked expansion – The launch will also mark the laying of the foundation stone for Namma Metro’s Phase 3, a 44.65 km extension costing ₹15,611 crore.