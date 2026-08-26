PM Modi flags ‘unacceptable’ quality issues in infra projects, questions need for ‘fourth-party audit’: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly asked secretaries at the Centre and chief secretaries in states if ‘fourth-party audit’ is needed while expressing concerns over reports of quality issues in construction and public projects.

PM Modi made the observation that though “third-party” audit of quality of works is a standard practice, this might not be working as expected, Times of India reported.

PM Modi chaired the 53rd meeting of PRAGATI, the ICT-enabled, multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, at Seva Teerth on Tuesday, 25 August.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister reviewed six key infrastructure projects across the Railway, Road and Power sectors, spanning nine states with a cumulative cost of more than ₹30,000 crore, according to official statement issued by the government.

The projects, aimed at strengthening connectivity, supporting industrial and economic activity and improving public services, were reviewed with emphasis on adherence to timelines, inter-agency coordination, resolution of pending issues and expeditious completion.

Modi, however, reportedly told the top bureaucrats that quality issues in construction a are “unacceptable” and the system won’t work like this, TOI report said.

The Prime Minister emphasised that delays in infrastructure projects have consequences beyond cost escalation, as they also postpone the benefits intended for citizens, businesses and the economy, according to news agencies.

He said infrastructure projects should be viewed and monitored as an integrated whole, rather than as isolated sections, stretches or packages. He noted that progress in individual packages should ultimately translate into timely completion and operationalisation of the entire project.

While reviewing a project related to the power sector, PM observed that just increasing power generation is not enough without putting adequate transmission capacity in place, just as “building dams without laying canals” doesn’t bring the desired outcome, Times of India said.

View full Image View full Image New Delhi, Aug 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs the 53rd meeting of PRAGATI at Seva Teerth, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (DPR PMO/ANI Photo) ( DPR PMO )

Ministries and states were asked to adopt an end-to-end approach and address critical gaps that could delay the overall commissioning and delivery of benefits. The Prime Minister called for a proactive work culture across Ministries and state governments, with greater ownership at every level of project implementation.

Need to explore common utility corridors The Prime Minister stressed the need to explore common utility corridors for infrastructure services, wherever feasible, particularly while planning major transport and infrastructure projects. He called upon Ministries and states to examine such integrated approaches at the planning stage itself, keeping in view their technical and economic feasibility.

He said speed of execution must be accompanied by uncompromising quality and called upon Ministries, states and implementing agencies to adopt modern technologies and strengthen quality assurance and supervision at every stage.

While reviewing AgriStack under the Digital Agriculture Mission, the Prime Minister emphasised the need to leverage the latest digital technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, to derive greater value from agricultural data.

He stressed that the data ecosystem should be effectively utilised across the agricultural value chain, from input planning to processing, enabling more informed interventions, better targeting and data-driven decision-making.

During the review of cyber fraud cases, including incidents of digital arrest, the Prime Minister said prevention must be strengthened through a sustained focus on training, awareness and education.

Quality issues in construction are ‘unacceptable’ and the system won’t work like this.

He stressed the need for continuous and targeted public-awareness campaigns, particularly for senior citizens, youth and other vulnerable sections, to familiarise them with common fraud techniques, warning signs and safe digital practices. He also called for regular capacity-building of personnel involved so that emerging modes of cyber fraud are identified and acted upon swiftly.