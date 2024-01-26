Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and French President Emmanuel Macron who is the chief guest for this year’s Republic Day, visited a tea stall and interacted with each other over a cup of tea at Jaipur's famous Sahu tea stall on 25 January. The French President also used UPI to make a payment there. The official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal on X, “Connecting over tea & UPI! PM @narendramodi demonstrated simplicity & swiftness of 's UPI payment system to President @EmmanuelMacron by purchasing cups of tea and an Indian handicraft using UPI. Digital cooperation is an important pillar of - partnership.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Raj Kumar Sahu, owner of the tea stall said, "We served the traditional sahu tea to French President Emmanuel Macron and PM Modi. French President praised our tea and used UPI to make a payment...."

PM Modi also explained the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) digital payments system to Macron as the two leaders also visited a local shop during their visit to Hawa Mahal in Jaipur.

UPI is a system that powers multiple bank accounts into a single mobile application (of any participating bank), merging several banking features, seamless fund routing, and merchant payments into one hood. It allows users to transfer money through their mobile device round the clock.

Prior to visiting Hawa Mahal, both the leaders also held a mega roadshow in Jaipur. French President arrived in India on a two-day state visit at the invitation of PM Modi.

People in large numbers welcomed PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron during their roadshow in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Macron waved at the people who gathered there, acknowledging the warm welcome.

Prior to the road show, Macron arrived at Jantar Mantar in Pink City, Jaipur. Prime Minister Modi was pictured extending him a warm welcome at Jantar Mantar.

The two leaders warmly greeted each other and posed for the cameras. They then headed to see Jantar Mantar. Jantar Mantar is a famous solar observatory established by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh. It has been declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in July 2010.

Macron also visited Amber Fort in Rajasthan's Jaipur. He also met school students who gathered there to welcome him.On his visit to the fort, the French President was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari.

At the fort, Macron also posed for a picture with Jaishankar and Diya Kumari.As the French President walked around the Royal fort and took in the unique architecture, he was also given an overview of the history the fort carries. Macron appreciated Rajasthani painting and art and also interacted with artists at Amber Fort.

