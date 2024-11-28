Woman threatens to kill PM Modi in ‘prank’ call to Mumbai Police, arrested

A Mumbai Police team tracked the woman caller and took her into custody for questioning, an official said.

Livemint
Published28 Nov 2024, 03:46 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the 75th Constitution Day program, at Supreme Court, in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the 75th Constitution Day program, at Supreme Court, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

The Mumbai Police detained a woman for allegedly making a call to police, threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said on Thursday.

An official, quoted by news agency PTI, said the Mumbai police control room received the threat call on Wednesday.

According to the PTI report, the call was traced to Amboli in the western suburbs, and a case was subsequently registered.

Also Read | Caller who threatened to ’kill’ PM Modi, Amit Shah and Nitish Kumar arrested

A Mumbai Police team tracked the woman caller and took her into custody for questioning, the official said.

After the investigation, the woman was found to be mentally unstable, and the call was classified as a 'prank', he said. The woman did not have any previous criminal record. Further probe was on, he said.

Earlier on November 12, Mumbai's Bandra police arrested one accused, Faizan Khan, from Chhattisgarh in connection with the case of threatening actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Also Read | Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old for sending threat messages to Salman Khan

The Mumbai Police had received a call threatening Shah Rukh at the Bandra police station. The caller even demanded 50 lakh, after which the police registered a case and dispatched a team to Raipur for further investigation.

The threat to Shah Rukh followed a series of threats issued to fellow friend and Bollywood star Salman Khan, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Earlier on October 24, Mumbai Police arrested a man from Jamshedpur who had threatened Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and demanded a ransom of 5 crore.

Also Read | Baba Siddique case: How Akashdeep contacted conspirators to avoid being tracked

In October, NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot multiple times while he was leaving his son's Bandra office on October 12. The Nationalist Congress Party leader and former minister succumbed to injuries at the hospital shortly after the attack. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack.

The demise of Baba Siddique and death threats to stars like Salman and SRK have raised concern among fans.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Nov 2024, 03:46 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWoman threatens to kill PM Modi in ‘prank’ call to Mumbai Police, arrested

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    560.20
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    36.4 (6.95%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,167.00
    03:43 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -32.75 (-2.73%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    137.80
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -1.15 (-0.83%)

    Adani Enterprises share price

    2,437.45
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    39.1 (1.63%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Karur Vysya Bank share price

    239.10
    03:29 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    9.1 (3.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    551.45
    03:47 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    7.9 (1.45%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,896.45
    03:58 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    40.05 (0.82%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,455.55
    03:54 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -7.6 (-0.22%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,991.45
    03:56 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -481.35 (-7.44%)

    SBI Life Insurance Company share price

    1,427.95
    03:55 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -77.55 (-5.15%)

    Max Financial Services share price

    1,128.60
    03:29 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -59.3 (-4.99%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    796.55
    03:58 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    -38.75 (-4.64%)
    More from Top Losers

    Honasa Consumer share price

    251.55
    03:54 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    22.85 (9.99%)

    ITI share price

    295.40
    03:56 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    19.65 (7.13%)

    Adani Power share price

    560.20
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    36.4 (6.95%)

    Ujjivan Small Finance Bank share price

    35.88
    03:59 PM | 28 NOV 2024
    2.32 (6.91%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,535.00290.00
      Chennai
      77,541.00290.00
      Delhi
      77,693.00290.00
      Kolkata
      77,545.00290.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      103.02/L0.10
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.