Woman threatens to kill PM Modi in ‘prank’ call to Mumbai Police, arrested

The Mumbai Police detained a woman for allegedly making a call to police, threatening to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said on Thursday.

An official, quoted by news agency PTI, said the Mumbai police control room received the threat call on Wednesday.

According to the PTI report, the call was traced to Amboli in the western suburbs, and a case was subsequently registered.

A Mumbai Police team tracked the woman caller and took her into custody for questioning, the official said.

After the investigation, the woman was found to be mentally unstable, and the call was classified as a 'prank', he said. The woman did not have any previous criminal record. Further probe was on, he said.

Earlier on November 12, Mumbai's Bandra police arrested one accused, Faizan Khan, from Chhattisgarh in connection with the case of threatening actor Shah Rukh Khan.

The Mumbai Police had received a call threatening Shah Rukh at the Bandra police station. The caller even demanded ₹50 lakh, after which the police registered a case and dispatched a team to Raipur for further investigation.

The threat to Shah Rukh followed a series of threats issued to fellow friend and Bollywood star Salman Khan, allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Earlier on October 24, Mumbai Police arrested a man from Jamshedpur who had threatened Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and demanded a ransom of ₹5 crore.

In October, NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot multiple times while he was leaving his son's Bandra office on October 12. The Nationalist Congress Party leader and former minister succumbed to injuries at the hospital shortly after the attack. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack.

The demise of Baba Siddique and death threats to stars like Salman and SRK have raised concern among fans.