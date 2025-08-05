‘Setting a plan of action for next 5 years…’: PM Modi hails ‘historic day’ on Philippines President's Delhi visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Philippines President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr. at Hyderabad House. Their talks aimed at further cementing the friendship between the two nations. After the meeting, addressing reporters, PM Modi hailed “a historic day for bilateral relations” between the two Asian nations.

PM Narendra Modi said, “We are taking India to the level of a strategic partnership. This will give our relationship a new speed and depth, and give strength to our relationship in the Defence and Security Sector.”

“In the last few years, there has been progress in our relations in all sectors: trade, defence, maritime, health, security, food security, development partnership, and people-to-people ties. It is a matter of great happiness that we are setting a plan of action for the next five years,” PM Modi said, adding, “Till July 2027, the Philippines is India's country coordinator. In 2026, you will preside over the ASEAN Chair”.

On Visa Understanding between India and the Philippines Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his appreciation for the Philippines’ decision to grant visa-free entry to Indian tourists, describing it as a welcome move. He announced that, in a reciprocal gesture, India would offer free e-visas to tourists from the Philippines.

PM Modi further stated that efforts would be undertaken this year to establish direct flight connectivity between India and Manila, enhancing travel and tourism ties between the two nations.

India, Philippines stage joint naval drill in disputed South China Sea India and the Philippines have conducted joint naval exercises for the first time in the disputed South China Sea — a significant military deployment that has provoked a strong reaction from China, according to an Associated Press report.

Beijing has long-standing territorial disputes with both Asian democracies and a historic regional rivalry with New Delhi.

The Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, General Romeo Brawner, stated on Monday that the two-day joint naval sail and exercises, which commenced on Sunday, were successfully carried out, the AP report added.

Brawner expressed hope that Filipino forces would engage in further joint manoeuvres with the Indian military in the future.

When asked whether Chinese forces had responded in any way, General Brawner remarked, “We did not experience any untoward incident but we were still shadowed. We expected that already.”

Philippines' India Visit This is the first visit by the President of Philippines, a Southeast Asian country to India since he assumed office back in 2022, marking a significant milestone, as his visit aligns with the celebration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

He is accompanied by First Lady Louise Araneta Marcos and a high-level delegation, including several Ministers from his Cabinet.

Philippines President is visiting India from August 4-8.