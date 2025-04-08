PM Modi hails Waqf (Amendment) Act as ‘another major solid step towards social justice’

Advertisement

the CPrime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the recently enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, as a significant step towards social justice, asserting that it would streamline the management of Waqf properties and promote inclusivity. Speaking at a News18 Summit, PM Modi emphasised the rapid pace of reforms under his administration, stating, “Those who thought India would go slow and steady are now witnessing a fast and fearless India.”

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, which was passed by Parliament last week, has come into force from Tuesday, the government said in a notification.

The Ministry of Minority Affairs notification said, "In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 (14 of 2025), the Central Government hereby appoints the 8th day of April, 2025 as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force."

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the bill post-midnight on April 3 and April 4 respectively. President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the proposed law on April 5.

Modi criticised the amendments made to the Waqf Act in 2013, describing them as measures aimed at appeasing Muslim fundamentalists and benefiting the land mafia.

Speaking about the recently enacted Waqf (Amendment) Act, Modi highlighted its significance in securing the sacredness of Waqf properties while ensuring the rights of marginalised groups such as the poor, backward classes, and women within the Muslim community.

PM Modi emphasised that the new Waqf Bill reflects his government's commitment to social justice and inclusivity, marking a departure from past practices that, according to him, undermined transparency and fairness in the management of Waqf assets.

Several Muslim bodies and opposition MPs have moved the Supreme Court against the law, which the ruling alliance has described as a force for transparency and empowerment of backward Muslims and women from the community. The opposition has slammed it as unconstitutional and claimed that it infringes on the rights of Muslims.

The Centre has also filed a caveat in the Supreme Court and sought a hearing before any order was passed on the pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

The Supreme Court would likely on April 15 hear a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.