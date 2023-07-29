comScore
PM Modi highlights bias against Indian languages at Education Convention says 'Even I speak in Indian language at UN'

 1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 03:21 PM IST Edited By Fareha Naaz

PM Modi emphasised the importance of regional languages in education at the inaugural event of the All India Education Convention at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on July 29.

PM Modi highlighted the bias against Indian languages and the importance of regional language education at education convention.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the unfortunate perception of several prosperous Indian languages at the inaugural event of the All India Education Convention at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on July 29. It marked the third anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He said that Indian languages were presented as unprogressive which is false, reported Hindustan Times.

He expressed dismay at the fact that people were not recognised for their talent if they couldn't speak in English, and those from rural areas often faced the consequences of this bias, reported Hindustan Times. One of the important revision in NEP policy includes focus on imparting education in regional languages, with a provision to extending it till higher education level.

“Even I speak in Indian language at UN. Listeners would take some time to clap. Let them," PM Modi said. He emphasised that even at international forums like the United Nations, he speaks in Indian languages, and although it may take some time for the listeners to react, he remains proud of representing his mother tongue.

The NEP 2020 focuses on imparting education in regional languages, and PM Modi believes this provision will benefit the country and counter the business of hatred that some exploit through language-based divisions. Attacking the opposition he said, “It will down the shutters of those who run the business of hatred using languages."

PM Modi said that most of the developed countries have progressed based on their native languages, but India looks down at its own languages with the perspective of backwardness. 

The convention, known as Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam, is a two-day program scheduled for July 28 and 29. It brings together academics, sector experts, policymakers, industry representatives, teachers, and students to discuss insights, success stories, and best practices in implementing the NEP 2020. The policy aims to provide education in regional languages fostering inclusivity and promoting the use of native languages in education.

Updated: 29 Jul 2023, 03:21 PM IST
