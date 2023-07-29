PM Modi highlights bias against Indian languages at Education Convention says 'Even I speak in Indian language at UN'1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 03:21 PM IST
PM Modi emphasised the importance of regional languages in education at the inaugural event of the All India Education Convention at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on July 29.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the unfortunate perception of several prosperous Indian languages at the inaugural event of the All India Education Convention at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on July 29. It marked the third anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He said that Indian languages were presented as unprogressive which is false, reported Hindustan Times.
Also read: Cost of education in India: Exploring expenses and inflation rates
The convention, known as Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam, is a two-day program scheduled for July 28 and 29. It brings together academics, sector experts, policymakers, industry representatives, teachers, and students to discuss insights, success stories, and best practices in implementing the NEP 2020. The policy aims to provide education in regional languages fostering inclusivity and promoting the use of native languages in education.