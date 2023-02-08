PM Modi highlights India's development in his Parliament speech
During his Parliament address, PM Modi said that the opposition is disappointed because of the work of the current government. He also highlighted on India's development milestone achieved since 2014
From India's booming start up ecosystem to its improving performance in the field of education and sports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Parliament speech, highlighted on key development milestones achieved by the country since 2014.
