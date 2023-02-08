From India's booming start up ecosystem to its improving performance in the field of education and sports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Parliament speech, highlighted on key development milestones achieved by the country since 2014.

"India has witnessed the origin of more than 90,000 startups in last nine years. Now, our country has reached on third position globally in the world of startup," said Prime Minister.

He also added that a highly fertile and large startup ecosystem has reached to the tier-2 and tier-3 cities of the country. PM Modi also said that during the COVID pandemic, more than 100 unicorns were created in the country.

“Now, India has reached to the second position in the world in terms of mobile manufacturing," said PM Modi during his address in the lower house of the Parliament.

Taking everyone's attention on India's aviation industry, PM Modi said that the country came on second position in terms of the number of domestic air travellers and rising domestic air traffic.

To equate with the rising developmental activities across the nation, India's growing energy demand has made it the third largest energy consumer in the world, added PM Modi. Immedietely after that, he didn't forget to mention the growing renewable energy capacity of the country. He said that India is on the fourth position in terms of its renewable energy generation capacity.

'India's economy was in a poor state between 2004 and 2014,' PM Modi

Taking a jibe on the Opposition's criticism of the current government's work and achievement, PM Modi said it is the disappointment of the opposition that has led to the accusations of the government. “Between 2004 and 2014 Indian economy was in a poor state. Inflation was on double digit," added PM Modi.

Higher education enrolment crossed 4 crore mark for the first time, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is progressing in the field of education as well. The number of enrolment in the higher education crossed 4 crore mark for the first time, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. He also added that engineering , medical and several other colleges are also rapidly growing in the country.

After recalling the time when India didn't had any significant dominance in the field of sports, PM Modi said now Indian players are shinning bright in every field of sports at global level.