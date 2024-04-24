‘PM Modi hil gaye hain...’: Rahul Gandhi says PM ‘panicked’ seeing Congress manifesto | Watch
Rahul Gandhi took a dig on PM Modi's ‘wealth distribution’ charge, saying the Congress manifesto is ‘revolutionary’, showing the prime minister has 'panicked'
Rahul Gandhi has taken a scathing jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “wealth distribution" charge at the Congress, saying the prime minister has panicked after seeing his party's “revolutionary" manifesto. “PM Modi bilkul hil gaye hain," said Rahul Gandhi as he addressed party workers in New Delhi.