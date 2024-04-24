Rahul Gandhi has taken a scathing jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his “wealth distribution" charge at the Congress, saying the prime minister has panicked after seeing his party's “revolutionary" manifesto. “PM Modi bilkul hil gaye hain," said Rahul Gandhi as he addressed party workers in New Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“So did you like the Congress manifesto? You must have seen that the PM has panicked. Bilkul hil gaye hain… It is a revolutionary manifesto," Rahul Gandhi said, erupting laughter and slogans of “Rahul Gandhi zindabad".

‘PM MODI HIL GAYE HAIN’: RAHUL GANDHI | WATCH VIDEO {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CONGRESS WILL SNATCH YOUR WEALTH AND…: PM MODI PM Narendra Modi has been attacking the Congress, alleging that the grand-old party would snatch the wealth of the Indians, including the mangalsutras of women, and distribute it among those who have more children, the “infiltrators".

“Earlier, when their [Congress] government was in power, they had said that Muslims had the first right on the country's assets. This means to whom will this property be distributed? It will be distributed among those who have more children. It will be distributed to the infiltrators…." PM Modi was quoted as saying by TOI, adding, “My mothers and sisters, they won't even leave your mangalsutras. The Congress manifesto says that if they form a government, then a survey of property belonging to every person will be done."

The comments triggered widespread condemnation, as the Opposition termed PM Modi's remarks as “hate speech" against a community and an attempt to scare the voters just as 13 states and Union Territories go to polls on Friday, April 26.

PM Modi's “wealth distribution" remark was reference to Rahul Gandhi’s earlier statement where he said that Congress will conduct a financial and institutional survey to identify who holds the majority of the nation's wealth and implement measures to redistribute it.

