Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in Jharkhand's Dumka on Tuesday, May 28, said, “'Love Jihad' started from Jharkhand," reported PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Accusing the JMM of engaging in "communal politics", Modi said that in one Jharkhand district, the traditional Sunday holiday was changed to Friday.

"Sunday is not linked to Hindus but to the Christian community. It has been a holiday for 200-300 years. Now, they are fighting with Christians also," Modi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This rally will be followed by a roadshow in the evening in Kolkata.

Allegations of ‘Loot’ Speaking at an election rally in Dumka, Modi alleged that the JMM and Congress are engaging in "rampant loot", stating: “Jharkhand now known for 'mountains of cash' as JMM-Congress indulged in rampant loot." He vowed that after June 4, the government would intensify its action against corruption. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Scams were routine before 2014 as Congress indulged in loot 24x7, but after Modi came to power, he stopped it," Modi said.

Addressing Tribals Modi also alleged that the tribal population in the Santhal Parganas is decreasing due to "infiltration". He accused the ruling JMM-led alliance in Jharkhand of "patronising infiltrators", who he alleged are "seizing land and endangering women". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"A big crisis looms over Jharkhand and that is infiltration. The Santhal Parganas is facing the challenge of infiltration. In many areas, the population of tribals is declining fast and the number of infiltrators is on the rise. The infiltrators are grabbing tribal lands. Tribal daughters are the target of infiltrators. Their security and safety are at risk. Their lives are also at risk," he said.

Referring to incidents from 2022, Modi said, “Tribal daughters are being chopped into 50 pieces... Being burnt alive... Someone's tongue was pulled out. Who are these people who are targeting tribal daughters? Why is the JMM government patronising them?"

He also promised that the country would witness more development in the next five years than it had in the previous decade. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI)

