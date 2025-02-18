PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Amir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Amir of Qatar, Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday where the two leaders held delegation-level talks. Upon arrival, the two leaders exchanged pleasantries and shook hands.

The two leaders held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House, in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Nirmala Sitharaman, and several senior ministers.

The Qatari delegation was led by the Amir of Qatar, Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

Earlier today, the Amir of Qatar, received the Guard of Honour and a ceremonial welcome in the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

He was received by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with senior ministers from the government. The Qatari Amir also interacted with the ministers. President Droupadi Murmu interacted with the Qatari delegation accompanying the Amir.

Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani arrived in Delhi on Monday on a two-day State visit, during which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a special gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad AL Thani, at the Palam Technical Airport in the national capital on Monday. The Prime Minister described the Qatar Amir as his brother and wished him a fruitful stay in India.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had called on Qatar's Amir after his arrival in the national capital.

The Qatar Amir is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials and a business delegation. He had earlier come to India on a State Visit in March 2015.

Notably, the Indian community residing in Qatar forms the largest expatriate community in the country and is appreciated for its positive contribution to the progress and development of Qatar, according to an official release. The visit of Amir of Qatar will provide further momentum to the growing multifaceted partnership between the two countries, it said.

India-Qatar cooperation in diverse sectors has been steadily growing in a framework provided by historically close ties and regular and substantive engagement, including at the highest levels of the two Governments.