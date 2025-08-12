PM Modi holds ‘fruitful’ talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a “fruitful” phone conversation with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, reviewing the state of the India–Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership and exploring ways to deepen cooperation in trade, connectivity, health, technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

The call, initiated by the Uzbek side, comes just three days before a high-profile summit in Alaska where US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to discuss potential solutions to the Ukraine war.

What did Modi and Mirziyoyev discuss? According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the two leaders assessed progress in ongoing projects and reaffirmed their commitment to expanding bilateral trade routes, boosting healthcare partnerships, enhancing technology transfers, and promoting cultural and academic exchanges.

“Had a fruitful conversation with President of Uzbekistan, Mr. Shavkat Mirziyoyev. We reviewed the progress achieved in key areas of our bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed our shared resolve to further advance the India–Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership.” M Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

President Mirziyoyev extended warm Independence Day greetings to M Modi and the people of India, describing India as a key partner in Central Asia’s development and stability.

PM Modi, in turn, emphasised the “age-old ties” linking the two nations and agreed to maintain regular contact on regional and global matters of mutual interest.

India-Uzbek Trade Relations India–Uzbekistan trade has grown steadily in recent years, driven by complementary economic strengths and a shared interest in diversifying markets.

Bilateral trade is centred on pharmaceuticals, machinery, textiles, agricultural products, and IT services, with India exporting medicines, engineering goods, and consumer products, while importing raw materials, minerals, and cotton from Uzbekistan.

Connectivity initiatives, such as the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and proposed direct air cargo links, aim to overcome the challenge of the two countries’ lack of a shared border.

Both sides have also explored cooperation in renewable energy, agro-processing, and tourism, signalling an ambition to push bilateral trade volumes beyond the current modest levels and position Uzbekistan as a key gateway for Indian goods into Central Asia.

How could Uzbekistan is Important for Trade? Uzbekistan occupies a strategic position, connecting South Asia to the heart of Central Asia, and shares historical, economic, and security linkages with both Russia and the West.

Uzbekistan’s geographic location gives it considerable geopolitical leverage. As a double landlocked country bordering Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, it serves as a key transit hub linking the resource-rich heart of Central Asia to markets in South Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.