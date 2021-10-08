OPEN APP
PM Modi holds talks with Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida
Listen to this article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida by telephone. This was their first talk since Kishida took over as Japan's Prime Minister. 

In a tweet, PM Modi said: "Spoke with H.E. Fumio Kishida to congratulate him for assuming charge as the Prime Minister of Japan. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and to enhance cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region."

