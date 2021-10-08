Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida by telephone. This was their first talk since Kishida took over as Japan's Prime Minister.

In a tweet, PM Modi said: "Spoke with H.E. Fumio Kishida to congratulate him for assuming charge as the Prime Minister of Japan. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and to enhance cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.