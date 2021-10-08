Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >PM Modi holds talks with Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

PM Modi holds talks with Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 
1 min read . 03:53 PM IST Livemint

  • This was PM Modi's first talk since Kishida took over as Japan's Prime Minister

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida by telephone. This was their first talk since Kishida took over as Japan's Prime Minister. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held talks with Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida by telephone. This was their first talk since Kishida took over as Japan's Prime Minister. 

In a tweet, PM Modi said: "Spoke with H.E. Fumio Kishida to congratulate him for assuming charge as the Prime Minister of Japan. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and to enhance cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Bangalore metro services to be curtailed tomorrow for m ...

Premium

CBIC offers internship to law students, graduates

Premium

Mumbai airport to resume flight services at Terminal 1 ...

Premium

Indian states suffer power cuts as coal shortage worsens

In a tweet, PM Modi said: "Spoke with H.E. Fumio Kishida to congratulate him for assuming charge as the Prime Minister of Japan. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and to enhance cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Bangalore metro services to be curtailed tomorrow for m ...

Premium

CBIC offers internship to law students, graduates

Premium

Mumbai airport to resume flight services at Terminal 1 ...

Premium

Indian states suffer power cuts as coal shortage worsens

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!