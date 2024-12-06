Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, December 6 paid tributes to B.R. Ambedkar on his 69th death anniversary. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to X, the Prime Minister wrote, "On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, we bow to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution and a beacon of social justice. Dr. Ambedkar's tireless fight for equality and human dignity continues to inspire generations. Today, as we remember his contributions, we also reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his vision. Also sharing a picture from my visit to Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai earlier this year. Jai Bhim!"

Observed every year on December 6, Mahaparinirvan Diwas marks the death anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar (BR Ambedkar), the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas serves as an opportunity to recognise Ambedkar's relentless efforts toward social justice, equality, and human rights.

On Ambedkar's death anniversary, thousands of people every year from all over Maharashtra come to Mumbai to pay homage to the tall leader, who was cremated at Chaityabhoomi located at Dadar's Shivaji Park.

Significance of Mahaparinirvan Diwas Mahaparinirvan Diwas holds profound significance as a tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s transformative legacy. According to Buddhist texts, Lord Buddha's death is considered to be Mahaparinirvan, the Sanskrit term for 'nirvana after death'. Parinirvan is considered liberation from Samara, karma, and the cycle of death and birth. It is the most sacrosanct day in the Buddhist calendar.

To Babasaheb Ambedkar, the social reformer, Buddha lay very close in terms of his ideology and thoughts. Babasaheb was regarded as a Buddhist guru because of his great influence in India to eradicate the social scourge of untouchability. Ambedkar's admirers and followers believe he was as influential as Lord Buddha, which is why his death anniversary is celebrated as Mahaparinirvan Divas. This day transcends mourning, serving as a day of reflection and inspiration, urging us to carry forward his vision of a just and inclusive world.