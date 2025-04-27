PM Modi honours Dr K Kasturirangan, lauds former ISRO chief’s visionary contributions: ‘Nayi pehchan mili…’

Acknowledging contributions of former ISRO Chairman Dr K Kasturirangan in several space missions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to the late Indian scientist in the 121st episode of Mann Ki Baat. Dr K Kasturirangan, the visionary scientist who steered India's space agency through various tough missions, passed away on April 25 at the age of 84 in Bengaluru.

In his address, PM Modi said, "His contribution to science, education and taking India's space program to new heights will always be remembered. Under his leadership, ISRO gained a new identity. The space programs that progressed under his guidance brought global recognition to India's efforts. Many of the satellites that India uses today were launched under his guidance," Modi said.

Referring to visionary scientist's innovation approach and drive to learn and implement new inventions, PM Modi said, “He also played a big role in shaping the country's new National Education Policy. He came with the idea of a forward looking education and his selfless service to the nation will always be remembered." He also drew inference from ISRO chief's remarkable personality, inspiring the younger generation.

Dr K Kasturirangan, who served as ISRO chairman for nine years from 1994 to 2003, played an instrumental role in the development of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), which went on to become the country's most reliable satellite launch system. The ISRO scientist was awarded with Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan for his invaluable contributions.