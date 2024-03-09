PM Modi in Assam: From safari rides to feeding elephants; Check all pics from PM's visit to Kaziranga National Park
PM Modi's visit to Kaziranga included elephant and jeep safaris, interaction with women forest guards, and feeding elephants Lakhimai, Pradyumna, and Phoolmai. He emphasized the variety of wildlife in the UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 9 March took an elephant ride at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam, which is UNESCO World Heritage Site. In the Mihimukh section of the park's Central Kohora Range, PM first went on an elephant safari and later, in the same range, she took a jeep safari.