Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 9 March took an elephant ride at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam, which is UNESCO World Heritage Site. In the Mihimukh section of the park's Central Kohora Range, PM first went on an elephant safari and later, in the same range, she took a jeep safari. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During his visit, he also interacted with Van Durga, the team of women forest guards who are at the forefront of conservation efforts, protecting the forests and wildlife.

PM Modi shared pictured of him feeding sugarcane to elephants named Lakhimai, Pradyumna and Phoolmai. “Kaziranga is known for the rhinos but there are also large number of elephants there, along with several other species," PM Modi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Prime Minister also urged all to visit Kaziranga National Park and experience landscapes and the warmth of the people of Assam.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, “I would urge you all to visit Kaziranga National Park and experience the unparalleled beauty of its landscapes and the warmth of the people of Assam. It's a place where every visit enriches the soul and connects you deeply with the heart of Assam."

Kaziranga which is considered as Assam's crown jewel is home to the largest habitat of rhinos, over 600 species of birds, a thriving population of dolphins and one of the highest densities of tigers.

Also Read: PM Modi to inaugurate Sela Tunnel: All you need to know about world's longest twin-lane passageway near China border Meanwhile, today, PM Modi will address a mega public rally in Jorhat district of Assam. Tight security arrangements have been put in place at the venue ahead of PM Modi's rally. As part of a frenetic nationwide campaign jaunt, during which he is to cover 12 states over 10 days, PM Modi is currently on a two-day stopover in Assam. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for several projects worth about ₹18,000 crore. He will also unveil the statue of great Ahom warrior and commander Lachit Barphukan at Lachit Maidam in Jorhat's Hoollongapar.

