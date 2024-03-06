PM Modi in Bengal: Modi Ka Parivar — ‘Mothers, sisters, daughters stand as shield when...’
During a women's rally in Barasat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his journey of early struggles, emphasising his dedication to serving the nation and feeling a familial relationship with every citizen of India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 6, addressed a women’s rally in Barasat in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, where he expressed a deep connection with the people of India, recalling his past struggles and said that every aspect of his being and every moment of his life is devoted to serving the nation. He added that whenever he faces any challenging times, the mothers, sisters, and daughters of India act as a shield.