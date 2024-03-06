Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 6, addressed a women’s rally in Barasat in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, where he expressed a deep connection with the people of India, recalling his past struggles and said that every aspect of his being and every moment of his life is devoted to serving the nation. He added that whenever he faces any challenging times, the mothers, sisters, and daughters of India act as a shield.

While addressing a women’s rally, the Prime Minister said, “Some people must be thinking that a politician abused me and that is why I am calling everyone as my family but I want to tell everyone that I left my house at an early age. I used to wander like an ascetic...I did not have any money, yet there was not a day when I slept with an empty stomach. The poor have cared for me during those times. I feel a familial relationship with each and every citizen of this country. My service is dedicated to you. Every particle of Modi’s body and every moment of his life is dedicated to this family. When Modi faces any problem, these mothers, sisters and daughters stand as a shield..."

Modi’s remarks of parivar have come after RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, at a rally of the grand alliance in Patna, said, “What can we do if Narendra Modi does not have a family of his own? He keeps bragging about the Ram temple. He is not even a true Hindu. In Hindu tradition, a son must shave his head and beard upon the demise of his parents. Modi did not do so when his mother died."

Soon after his speech, BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP national President J P Nadda, added ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ to social media profile names in solidarity with their leader. BJP chief ministers were among the party’s senior leaders, and numerous other functionaries joined the ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ campaign. Many Modi-supporting social media users also made changes to their pages.

On this, the Congress accused the party of “misleading" people about real issues and said it was “waiting for Upendra Rawat, Pawan Singh and Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to add Modi Ka Pariwar to their bio," all of whom have been caught in some unseemly controversies.

(With inputs from PTI)

