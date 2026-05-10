PM Modi in Bengaluru, Hyderabad today: What's on the agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Karnataka and Telangana today, 10 May. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth around ₹9,400 crore in Hyderabad during his visit besides attending The Art of Living event in Bengaluru.

At around 11 AM, the prime minister is scheduled to participate in the 45th Anniversary Celebrations of The Art of Living in Bengaluru. The prime minister will also ddress the gathering on the occasion.

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Thereafter, the prime minister will travel to Hyderabad and at around 3 PM where he will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth around ₹9,400 crore. He will also address the gathering on the occasion. At around 3:45 PM, the prime minister will dedicate to the nation Sindhu Hospital in Hyderabad, according to a government statement.

PM in Bengaluru Prime Minister Modi will participate in the organisation’s 45th Anniversary celebrations and the 70th birthday celebrations of spritual guru Ravi Shankar. Founded in 1981 by Ravi Shankar, The Art of Living has grown into a global volunteer-driven humanitarian and educational organisation present in 182 countries.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the newly constructed Dhyan Mandir at the Art of Living International Centre in Bengaluru, a dedicated meditation hall envisioned as a space for inner peace and holistic well-being. He will also launch nation-wide service initiatives of the Art of Living, encompassing year-long projects focused on mental well-being, rural development, nature conservation and social transformation.

PM in Hyderabad Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth around ₹9,400 crore in Hyderabad. These projects collectively aim to strengthen connectivity, improve logistics efficiency, enhance safety and provide a better travel experience for passengers.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the four-laning of National Highway-167 from Gudebellur to Mahabubnagar on the Hyderabad-Panaji Economic Corridor at a total project cost of over ₹3,175 crore.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Zaheerabad Industrial Area in Sangareddy district, being developed under the Hyderabad–Nagpur Industrial Corridor (HNIC) as part of the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme. Being developed at a total cost of over ₹2,350 crore across 3,245 acres, the project is strategically located along NH-65 and will provide seamless multimodal connectivity to major cities, ports, rail networks and airports.

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Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate the PM MITRA Park at Warangal, also known as the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, developed under PM MITRA Scheme.

Prime Minister will dedicate to the Nation key railway infrastructure projects worth around ₹1,535 crore. These include multiple sections of the Kazipet-Vijayawada multi-tracking project covering 118 km. The project will enhance line capacity on the busy Grand Trunk corridor, enabling faster train operations, reducing congestion, improving punctuality and boosting freight traffic across the region.

Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate to the nation Indian Oil’s Malkapur Terminal Project at Hyderabad, developed at a cost of more than ₹600 crore. The Malkapur Terminal has been established to augment petroleum product handling capacity and meet the growing energy demand of the region. The terminal has a total tankage capacity of 1,65,000 kilolitre (KL).

The projects collectively aim to strengthen connectivity, improve logistics efficiency, enhance safety and provide a better travel experience for passengers.

The prime minister will also dedicate to the nation Sindhu Hospital, a state-of-the-art, cancer-focused multi-super speciality quaternary care not-for-profit institution in Hyderabad. Spread across 2.1 million square feet with 18 floors, the hospital has 1,500 beds, more than 150 doctor consultation rooms and 29 advanced operation theatres.