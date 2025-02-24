PM Modi in Bihar: From ‘jungle raj’ jibe at Lalu to ‘eat makhana 300 days a year’—10 key takeaways from Bhagalpur rally

PM Narendra Modi in Bihar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, February 24, arrived in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar to address a rally. PM Modi’s Bihar tour comes a few months ahead of assembly polls in the state.

At the rally, the prime minister was accompanied by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan.

10 things about PM Modi’s Bhagalpur rally 1- Upon reaching the venue of the function, the PM was presented with a garland of “makhanas”, which is believed to bring material and spiritual benefits.

2 - PM Modi released the 19th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana into the accounts of farmers from Bihar.

3 - The PM emphasised the NDA government's commitment to the welfare of farmers and Bihar's development.

4 - PM Modi inaugurated several developmental projects.

5 - The PM said the central government will allocate ₹1,100 crore for the construction of four new bridges in the state.

6 - “A recent spurt in agriculture exports has led to farmers getting better prices for their produce. Now is the time for Bihar's makhana (foxnuts). It is a superfood that I, too, take on most days during the year. This is the reason why we announced setting up of a Makhana Board in the Budget,” PM Modi said.

7 - The Bihar Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies is scheduled to be held in October or November this year.

8 - In a sharp attack on RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, Modi said “those who had brought jungle raj” in Bihar were now making “vulgar” remarks about the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj. He also accused the RJD and its ally Congress of having brought “ruin and disrepute to Bihar while sharing power in the state”.

9 - “The Mahakumbh at Prayagraj is the greatest celebration of Bharat's unity. The number of people who have taken a holy dip exceeds the population of Europe. Many people from Bihar have also undertaken the pilgrimage,” the PM said.

10 - PM Modi called Bihar the “most important pillar of eastern India” and said the state will enjoy the same glory in Viksit Bharat as Pataliputra, the capital of the ancient kingdom of Magadh.