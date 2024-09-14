PM Modi in Doda says, ‘Will work twice- thrice as hard for…’ during his first rally in J-K ahead of polls | Top quotes

Ahead of assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he will repay the love received from the citizens of the country by working hard.

PM Modi during his first rally in the election-bound state on September 14 in Doda said, “I will repay this love and blessings of yours by working twice and thrice as hard for you and the country. Together we will build a safe and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir and this is Modi's guarantee,” reported ANI.

Given below are top quotes from his speech:

Political dynasties projected their children, did not let new leadership grow.

We focused on carving out young leadership in Jammu and Kashmir soon after we came to power at Centre in 2014, reported PTI.

There is fight between new leadership and dynasties of Congress, PDP and NC; these dynasties destroyed Jammu and Kashmir.

Terrorism breathing its last in Jammu and Kashmir, reported PTI.

Want Jammu and Kashmir children to move ahead, BJP has announced Prem Nath Dogra scheme for this.

You remember that time when an undeclared curfew was imposed here as the day ended...The situation was such that even the Home Minister of the Congress government at the Centre was afraid of going to Lal Chowk….Terrorism is taking its last breath in Jammu and Kashmir now.

This time's assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir is between three families and the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. One family belongs to Congress, one family belongs to the National Conference and one family belongs to PDP...What these three families have done to you people in Jammu and Kashmir is no less than a sin.

PM Modi said that he wants every child in Jammu and Kashmir to have access to good education. He suggested that over the past few years, the BJP govt has inaugurated various schools and colleges in the state for the betterment of the youth, reported ANI.

The long-standing demand for a medical college in Doda was also fulfilled recently by the BJP government, reported ANI. These remarks come days before the first phase of elections to 8 Assembly seats across three districts. On 18 September, Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban districts will go to polls in the first phase. On September 25, second round of polling will be conducted. On October 1, as many as 40 seats of the 90-member J-K assembly will vote in the third phase of polling. Meanwhile, vote counting will take place on October 8.