PM Modi in Doda says, ‘Will work twice- thrice as hard for…’ during his first rally in J-K ahead of polls | Top quotes

Ahead of assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he will repay the love received from the citizens of the country by working hard.
PM Modi during his first rally in the election-bound state on September 14 in Doda said, “I will repay this love and blessings of yours by working twice and thrice as hard for you and the country. Together we will build a safe and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir and this is Modi's guarantee,” reported ANI.
Given below are top quotes from his speech:
These remarks come days before the first phase of elections to 8 Assembly seats across three districts. On 18 September, Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban districts will go to polls in the first phase. On September 25, second round of polling will be conducted. On October 1, as many as 40 seats of the 90-member J-K assembly will vote in the third phase of polling. Meanwhile, vote counting will take place on October 8.
(With agency inputs)
