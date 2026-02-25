PM Modi in Israel: ‘Modi, Modi’ chants fill the air as PM receives standing ovation at Knesset - Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a standing ovation at the Knesset on Wednesday, as ‘Modi, Modi’ chants filled the air. PM Modi arrived in Tel Aviv for a two-day state visit. This marks Modi’s second visit to Israel as prime minister, after his previous trip in 2017.

In a post on X, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office said, “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu attend official reception ceremony at the Knesset for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Following the arrival ceremony earlier in the day, PM Modi and the Israeli PM held a brief one-on-one meeting.

At the hotel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a warm and enthusiastic welcome by the members of the Indian community and the representatives of the Jewish Indian diaspora. The reception was marked by vibrant cultural performances by Indian and Israeli artistes, symbolising the enduring friendship between the two nations.

Taking to the social media platform X, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu shared a video of PM Modi's arrival, stating, "Welcome to Israel, my dear friend Narendra Modi".

Netanyahu hails Modi's visit Netanyahu hailed the visit of his good friend, calling it historic.

"My wife Sara and I welcomed today our good friend, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, who has arrived for another historic visit to Israel. Prime Minister Modi previously visited Israel in 2017, and I later paid a reciprocal visit to India that was truly exceptional. We share a close personal relationship, speak often, and I believe that the deep friendship between us powerfully reflects on the ties between our two countries," Netanyahu said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu and his wife welcomed Prime Minister Modi at the airport. PM Modi's pocket handkerchief and Sara Netanyahu's outfit synced in saffron.

PM Modi began a two-day official visit to Israel by meeting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv. In a warm gesture, Israeli PM Netanyahu and his wife personally welcomed him at the airport and honoured him with a special guard of honour.