PM Modi in Japan LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Japan's Tokyo, gets grand welcome

PM Modi in Japan LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Japan's Tokyo, early Friday, August 29. This marks PM Modi’s eighth visit to the country. During his two-day visit to Japan, PM Modi will participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit and meet his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba.

The two leaders will focus on further bolstering ties between the two countries.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Ishiba, PM Modi is scheduled to visit Japan from August 29 to 30 and will then depart for China from August 31 to September 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.

Stay tuned to this LIVE blog for all the latest updates on PM Modi's Japan visit