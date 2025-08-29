PM Modi in Japan LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Japan's Tokyo, gets grand welcome

PM Modi in Japan LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Japan's Tokyo, early Friday, August 29. This marks PM Modi’s eighth visit to the country. During his two-day visit to Japan, PM Modi will participate in the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit and meet his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba.
The two leaders will focus on further bolstering ties between the two countries.
At the invitation of Prime Minister Ishiba, PM Modi is scheduled to visit Japan from August 29 to 30 and will then depart for China from August 31 to September 1 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin.
PM Modi in Japan LIVE: Ahead of his departure from New Delhi, PM Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of the trip, stating that India and Japan will focus on the "next phase" of their Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which has seen steady progress over the past 11 months.
PM Modi in Japan LIVE: This marks Narendra Modi's first standalone visit to the country in nearly seven years.
PM Modi will participate in the 15th Annual India-Japan Summit besides holding talks with PM Shigeru Ishiba. Focused on strengthening special strategic and Global Partnership and boosting economic and cultural linkages, PM Modi will travel to Sendai to visit a semiconductor factory.
PM Modi will hold summit talks with his Japanese PM Ishiba during his visit to Japan from August 29 to 30. "We would focus on shaping the next phase in our Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which has made steady and significant progress over the past 11 years," PTI quoted PM Modi as saying. From boosting economic and investment ties, this visit aims to enhance advance cooperation in new and emerging technologies, including AI and semiconductors.