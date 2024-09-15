PM Narendra Modi launched six new Vande Bharat trains and distributed sanction letters to 32,000 beneficiaries under PMAY-G, along with ₹ 32 crore for housing. He also dedicated projects worth ₹ 660 crore to boost infrastructure and industries in Jharkhand.

Apart from flagging off six new Vande Bharat trains, PM Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually distributed sanction letters to 32,000 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) and released first instalment of ₹32 crore for the construction of houses. He also virtually handed over keys to 46,000 beneficiaries of PMAY-G across the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Centre has approved 1,13,400 houses for the poor in Jharkhand under the PMAY-G scheme.

PM Modi flags off six Vande Bharat trains Six more Vande Bharat trains entered the Indian Railways fleet on Sunday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the trains from Tatanagar in Jharkhand. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The trains will improve the connectivity on Tatanagar - Patna, Bhagalpur - Dumka - Howrah, Brahmapur - Tatanagar, Gaya - Howrah, Deoghar -Varanasi, and Rourkela - Howrah routes.

The introduction of these Vande Bharat Express trains will benefit regular travellers, professionals, business and student community.

These trains will boost religious tourism in the region by providing faster mode of commute to the pilgrimage sites like Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar (Jharkhand), Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), Kalighat, Belur Math in Kolkata (West Bengal) etc. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from this, coal mine industries in Dhanbad, jute industries in Kolkata, and iron and Steel allied industries in Durgapur will also get a major boost.

PM Modi launches projects worth ₹ 660 crore Modi also launched various projects worth ₹660 crore from Ranchi in Jharkhand. These include laying the foundation stone for the Madhupur bypass line in Deoghar district and the Hazaribag town coaching depot.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, Modi dedicated to the nation doubling of the Kurkura-Kanaroan line, which is a part of the Bondamunda-Ranchi single-line section and the Rourkela-Gomoh route via Ranchi, Muri and Chandrapura stations.