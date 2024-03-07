Active Stocks
PM Modi in Kashmir LIVE: PM lands in Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium, to launch projects worth more than ₹ ₹6400 cr

Livemint

PM Modi in Kashmir LIVE: PM Modi's visit to Kashmir includes unveiling of projects worth ₹6,400 crore and addressing a public meeting. He will dedicate a ₹5000 crore programme for boosting agri-economy in the region.

PM Modi's visit to Kashmir includes unveiling of projects worth ₹6,400 crore and addressing a public meetingPremium
PM Modi's visit to Kashmir includes unveiling of projects worth 6,400 crore and addressing a public meeting

PM Modi in Kashmir LIVE: In his first visit to Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Srinagar where he will unveil development projects worth more than 6,400 crore and address a public meeting. He will participate in the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' programme and dedicate to nation about 5000 crore worth programme for boosting agri-economy in Jammu and Kashmir. 

The last time the prime minister was in the Kashmir Valley was over five years ago in February 2019 ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

People in large numbers reached Bakshi Stadium to attend his rally. They wore Modi masks and chanted his name as were heading to the stadium. Strict security arrangements have been put in place ahead of the visit at Bakshi Stadium, the venue of the rally.

Traffic restriction in Srinagar

Officials told PTI that the Traffic movement in Srinagar is in place. Jehangir Chowk to Rambagh and Rajbagh to LD Hospital-Tulsi Bagh route has been restricted from 4 am to 7 pm given the VVIP visit. Apart from this, officials also added that Jahangir Chowk-Solina-Ram Bagh stretch also remains restricted for the civilian traffic movement.

Similarly, Raj Bagh-LD Hospital-Tulsi Bagh besides Gupkar Road up to the All India Radio Srinagar office is also restricted for civilian traffic movement. However, the officials said all medical emergencies would be facilitated with access through the shortest possible route. They also added that apart from these restrictions, no restrictions in movement of the people in any part of the valley is imposed. "People are being allowed to move and there are no restrictions anywhere in Kashmir. The Traffic Police has announced some diversions for traffic around the venue, but other than that, there are no restrictions on the movement of the people," officials said as reported by PTI.

Published: 07 Mar 2024, 11:55 AM IST
