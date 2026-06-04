PM Modi in Surat, Daman tomorrow: What's on the agenda and itinerary?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Daman on 5 June, 2026, the prime minister's office said on Thursday.

At around 2:30 PM, the prime minister will visit Hazira in Surat district and review ongoing industrial operations and infrastructure projects. At around 4:15 PM, he will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth around ₹18,800 crore in Surat, the statement said. The PM will also address a gathering on the occasion.

Prime Minister Modi will then travel to Daman, where at around 6:15 PM, he will inaugurate the New Terminal Building of NAMO Airport in the UT. The prime minister will also dedicate NAMO Hospital in Daman to the nation.

Thereafter, at around 7:15 PM, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth around ₹2,970 crores in Daman. He will also lay the foundation stone of four important projects for the Union Territory of Lakshadweep worth around ₹885 crore. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

PM Modi's itinerary in Surat Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over ₹18,800 crore in Surat across the road, power and industrial sectors.

Prime Minister Modi will dedicate Packages VI and VII of the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway to the nation, enhancing high-speed transportation, logistics efficiency and economic connectivity between Gujarat and Maharashtra. Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for key infrastructure projects which includes the four-laning of critical sections on NH-56 to enhance connectivity across tribal regions and boost access to the Statue of Unity.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate a 200 bedded ESIC Hospital in Surat, providing modern secondary healthcare across key specialties, backed by a central laboratory and essential ancillary services. He will inaugurate critical utility and industrial infrastructure projects, including the Transmission Network Expansion in Gujarat to enhance power evacuation capacity under the Inter-State Transmission System.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate several important initiatives of Government of Gujarat, including modern power distribution upgrades under the Revamped Reforms-Based Distribution Sector Scheme in Valsad, advanced effluent disposal and treatment infrastructure at Dahej Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemical Investment Region (PCPIR) and Sarigam Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC), and essential layout utilities at the Jambusar Bulk Drug Park.

PM agenda in Daman Prime Minister will inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth around ₹2,970 crore in Daman. These projects span various sectors including healthcare, civil aviation, tourism, infrastructure, connectivity and public welfare and are expected to provide a major boost to the overall development of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate and dedicate projects worth around ₹1,340 crore, including the New Terminal Building of NAMO Airport and NAMO Hospital, among others in Daman.

The new airport terminal will significantly enhance regional air connectivity and facilitate economic growth in the region. NAMO Hospital, the district hospital in Daman district, has been developed to cater to nearly 1,500 OPD patients per day and will strengthen access to quality healthcare services for the people.

Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone of projects worth around ₹1,630 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone of important projects for the Union Territory of Lakshadweep worth around ₹885 crore.