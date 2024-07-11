PM Modi in Austria: India offers ’Buddha’ not ’Yuddh’, takes pride in being seen as ’Vishwa Bandhu’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the long and significant history and culture of both India and Austria, noting that their historical connection has benefited both countries in terms of cultural exchange and trade.

11 Jul 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Austria (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Austria (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a poignant address at a community event in Vienna on Wednesday, underscoring the deep-rooted historical and cultural ties between India and Austria.

Historic connection has benefitted Austria and India: PM Modi

"Like India, Austria's history and culture have been very old and grand. Our contact with each other also has been historic. This has benefitted both countries. This benefit has been regarding culture and commerce...," said PM Modi at the event.

Emphasising the mutual benefits of centuries of cultural exchange and trade, PM Modi highlighted India's longstanding tradition of promoting global peace and prosperity through knowledge and expertise. He asserted that India's contributions to the world have centred on 'Buddha'—symbolizing peace—rather than 'yuddh' or war.

The world sees India with great hope: PM Modi in Austria

"Across the world, much discussion is going on over India...What is India thinking today? What is India doing - it is essential to build a better-informed world regarding this...We have shared knowledge & expertise with the world for thousands of years. We can proudly say that India has not given 'yuddh' (war) but 'Buddha'. When I speak of Buddha, it means that India has always given peace and prosperity."

PM Modi expressed pride in India's evolving role as a global partner ('Vishwa Bandhu') and affirmed India's dedication to strengthening this role in the 21st century. He stressed the importance of public participation in fostering strong international relationships, emphasizing that governmental efforts alone are insufficient.

 

"That is whyIndia will strengthen this role even in the 21st century. When the world views India as 'Vishwa Bandhu' today, it is a matter of pride for us," he added.

India to become one of the top three global economies by 2047: PM Modi

Looking ahead, PM Modi outlined his ambitious vision for India to become one of the top three global economies by 2047, the centenary of India's independence. He envisioned a resilient and developed India poised to thrive for the next thousand years.

"PM's speech was impressive": Indian diaspora in Austria

Following PM Modi's inspiring address, members of the Indian diaspora chanted patriotic slogans, expressing their admiration for his speech.

Reflecting on his visit, PM Modi characterized it as historic and highly productive, enhancing the friendship between India and Austria. He thanked Chancellor Karl Nehammer, the Austrian government, and its people for their warm hospitality and affectionate reception.

 

“My visit to Austria has been historic and immensely productive. New vigour has been added to the friendship between our nations. I am glad to have attended diverse programmes while in Vienna. Gratitude to Chancellor Karl Nehammer, the Austrian Government and the people for their hospitality and affection,” the Prime Minister took to X and said.

-With agency inputs

 

First Published:11 Jul 2024, 08:06 AM IST
