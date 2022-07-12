PM Modi inaugurates 657-acre Deoghar airport, flags off flight to Kolkata

PM Modi inaugurates 657-acre Deoghar airport, flags off flight to Kolkata1 min read . 02:36 PM IST
- PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched the Deoghar airport and also flagged-off a flight to Kolkata
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, July 12, inaugurated 657-acre Deoghar airport which has been built at a cost of ₹400 crore. PM Modi also flagged off the Deoghar-Kolkata IndiGo flight from the new airport.
PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Deoghar airport back in May 2018. The airport has a 2,500-metre-long runway, which can handle the landing and takeoff of Airbus A320 planes.
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on the occasion, said the airport will be linked to Ranchi, Patna, and Delhi in the days to come.
Jyotiraditya Scindia also announced that Jharkhand is set to get three more airports. The minister said 14 new air routes will be made available in the state to increase connectivity.
After launching the airport, PM Narendra Modi said this project will also benefit Bihar and West Bengal.
"Not only Jharkhand, these projects will also benefit several areas of Bihar and West Bengal," PM Modi said, adding that the dream of having an airport at Deoghar has been fulfilled.
"We had dreamt of Deoghar airport for a long time, it's being fulfilled now. These projects will make the lives of people easy. The development projects worth ₹16,800 crores will improve connectivity, tourism and trade prospects of the state," PM Modi said in Deoghar.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was also present at the launch of the Deoghar airport.
Thanking the prime minister, Hemant Soren said, "The dream of this airport which was visioned in 2010 has been fulfilled by PM Modi. It's a matter of pride for us."
