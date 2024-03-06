PM Modi inaugurates India's 1st under-river metro tunnel in Kolkata | 5 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's first under-river metro tunnel in Kolkata today i.e. on 6 March. The metro tunnel has been built under Kolkata's Hooghly River that will connect Howrah Maidan to Esplanade. After the inauguration programme, PM Modi also took a metro ride from Esplanade to Howrah Maidan along with school children. Prior to the inauguration, school students had expressed happiness over travelling with PM Modi in India's first underwater metro service. He was also greeted by a huge crowd of supporters with loud cheers of 'Modi Modi' and ‘Jai Shree Ram’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All you need to know about India's 1st under-river metro section in Kolkata 1. The Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section passes under the River Hooghly, on the east and west banks of which are situated Kolkata and Howrah City.

2. As per official, the Metro will take to a 520-metre stretch under the river Hooghly in 45 seconds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. The 4.8 km stretch between Howrah Maidan and Esplanade is the second section of the East-West Metro corridor between Howrah Maidan and the IT hub Salt Lake Sector V.

4. Out of the total 16.6 km length of the East-West Metro, the underground corridor constitutes 10.8 km between Howrah Maidan and Phoolbagan, with the tunnel under the Hooghly River while the rest of the stretch is an elevated corridor.

5. The Kolkata Metro is targeting June-July to start commercial operation in the entire route of East-West alignment between Salt Lake Sector V and Howrah Maidan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, from today's function at the Esplanade metro station, the PM inaugurated the Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay section of the New Garia-Aiport line, Taratala-Majerhat section of the Joka-Esplanade line of the Kolkata Metro, the country's oldest metro network. Apart from this, he also inaugurated the Duhai-Modinagar (North) section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor, Pune Metro's Ruby Hall Clinic-Ramwadi stretch, Kochi Metro's SN Junction to Tripunithura section and Agra Metro's Taj East Gate-Mankameshwar section. The PM also laid the foundation stone for the extension of the Pune Metro between Pimpri Chinchwad and Nigdi.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

