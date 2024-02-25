Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 25 February inaugurated the Sudarshan Setu, the Signature Bridge between Okha and Beyt in the pilgrimage site of Dwarka. Sudarshan Setu is India’s longest cable-stayed bridge of around 2.32 km. During the inauguration, Prime Minister Modi was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here's all you need to know The Signature Bridge boasts a unique design, featuring a footpath adorned with verses from the Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna on both sides. It also holds the distinction of being India's longest cable-stayed bridge, with solar panels installed on the upper portions of the footpath, generating one megawatt of electricity.

The 2.5 km bridge is being built at a cost of ₹978 crore, and holds immense significance for both local residents and pilgrims visiting the revered Dwarkadhish Temple. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bridge connects Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka in Gujarat.

Beyt Dwarka is an island near Okha port which is approximately 30 km from Dwarka town, where the famous Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna is situated.

The bridge, previously known as the 'Signature Bridge', has been renamed 'Sudarshan Setu' or Sudarshan Bridge. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Initiated by the Centre in 2017 with a groundbreaking ceremony, the bridge aims to simplify access for devotees commuting between Okha and Bet Dwarka. Before its construction, pilgrims had to rely on boat transport to reach the Dwarkadhish Temple in Beyt, Dwarka.

Ahead of the bridge inauguration, Dharam Thakar, Pandaji in Beyt Dwarka Temple said that the Sudarshan Setu is not just a bridge, it is a feeling. "This Sudarshan Bridge is the solution to all the problems faced by the villagers here. PM Modi had decided that Dwarka would also be included in 'Viksit Bharat'. For this, we want to thank the Prime Minister," he said as quoted by news agency ANI.

Another Priest Jignesh Joshi, in Beyt Dwarka Temple, told ANI, "The most beautiful thing is that the bridge that will be opened is in the name of God 'Sudarshan'. Everyone will remember this. We are all thankful to Modi ji. We cannot even explain our happiness in words. Many good wishes to PM Modi from all the priests." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ahead of the inauguration of PM Modi's 'dream project', the Prime Minister had said it would mark a momentous occasion for Gujarat's developmental journey." In a social media post on X on Saturday, PM Modi said, "Tomorrow is a special day for Gujarat's growth trajectory. Among the several projects being inaugurated is the Sudarshan Setu, connecting Okha mainland and Beyt Dwarka. This is a stunning project which will enhance connectivity."

Earlier, while speaking to news agency ANI, a tourist in Dwarka had said the would will boost tourism, save time, and also boost access to quality healthcare with the development of public infrastructure. "Tourists who once sailed 5 hours on boats to Beyt Dwarka can now straightaway take the bridge. It will cut down their travel time by 3 hours," he had said.

(With agency inputs) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!