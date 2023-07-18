PM Modi inaugurates the New Terminal of Port Blair's Veer Savarkar International Airport today| In pics

6 Photos . Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 12:24 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the New I... morePrime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the New Integrated Terminal of Port Blair's Veer Savarkar International Airport on 18th July via video conferencing at 10:30 AM. Built at a cost of ₹708 crore, it has a capacity to serve 1200 during peak hours, will boost tourism industry.

1/6A view of the New Integrated Terminal Building of Veer Savarkar International Airport, in Port Blair that was inaugurated today (ANI Picture Service )

2/6A view of the New Integrated Terminal Building of Veer Savarkar International Airport that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated on 18th July via video conferencing. (ANI Picture Service )

3/6The New Integrated Terminal Building of Veer Savarkar International Airport, in Port Blair was built at a cost of ₹ 708 crore, it has a capacity to serve 1200 during peak hours. (ANI Picture Service )

4/6The New Integrated Terminal building at the Veer Savarkar International Airport will facilitate seamless travel to Andaman and Nicobar islands, offering a significant boost to the region's tourism industry. (ANI Picture Service )

5/6Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair inaugurated its new integrated terminal building that has a capacity to serve 1200 during peak hours. (ANI Picture Service )