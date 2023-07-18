Hello User
PM Modi inaugurates the New Terminal of Port Blair's Veer Savarkar International Airport today| In pics

6 Photos . Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 12:24 PM IST Fareha Naaz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the New Integrated Terminal of Port Blair's Veer Savarkar International Airport on 18th July via video conferencing at 10:30 AM. Built at a cost of 708 crore, it has a capacity to serve 1200 during peak hours, will boost tourism industry. 

1/6A view of the New Integrated Terminal Building of Veer Savarkar International Airport, in Port Blair that was inaugurated today 
2/6A view of the New Integrated Terminal Building of Veer Savarkar International Airport that Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated on 18th July via video conferencing. 
3/6The New Integrated Terminal Building of Veer Savarkar International Airport, in Port Blair was built at a cost of 708 crore, it has a capacity to serve 1200 during peak hours.
4/6The New Integrated Terminal building at the Veer Savarkar International Airport will facilitate seamless travel to Andaman and Nicobar islands, offering a significant boost to the region's tourism industry.
5/6Veer Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair inaugurated its new integrated terminal building that has a capacity to serve 1200 during peak hours.
6/6An inside view of the new integrated terminal building at the Veer Savarkar International Airport, Port Blair. 
