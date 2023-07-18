PM Modi inaugurates the New Terminal of Port Blair's Veer Savarkar International Airport today| In pics

6 Photos . Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 12:24 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the New Integrated Terminal of Port Blair's Veer Savarkar International Airport on 18th July via video conferencing at 10:30 AM. Built at a cost of ₹708 crore, it has a capacity to serve 1200 during peak hours, will boost tourism industry.

1/6A view of the New Integrated Terminal Building of Veer Savarkar International Airport, in Port Blair that was inaugurated today

