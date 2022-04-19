PM Modi inaugurates WHO-Global Centre for traditional medicine in Jamnagar

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PM Modi on today inaugurated the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine at Jamnagar in Gujarat in the presence of WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine at Jamnagar in Gujarat in the presence of WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.
After laying the foundation stone of the traditional medicine centre, the prime minister said this centre has opened the door of age of traditional medicine in the world.
PM Modi thanked Dr Tedros and the United Nations for accepting India's proposal and declaring 2023 as the International Millet Year.
“Our proposal of giving importance to millet has been accepted by UN and year 2023 will be celebrated as International Millet Year", PM Modi s.
He further said, “I've known Dr Tedros for a long time & every time we have met, he has mentioned his learnings from his Indian teachers with such prestige, expressed his sentiments with such cheer, that his affection for India is visible in the form of an Institute today."
He made us feel 'Triveni' in a way and touched our hearts by speaking in Gujarati, Hindi, English, PM Modi added.