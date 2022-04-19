Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / PM Modi inaugurates WHO-Global Centre for traditional medicine in Jamnagar

PM Modi inaugurates WHO-Global Centre for traditional medicine in Jamnagar

PM Modi said Jamnagar WHO-Global centre has opened the door of age of traditional medicine in the world
1 min read . 06:15 PM IST Livemint

PM Modi on today inaugurated the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine at Jamnagar in Gujarat in the presence of WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine at Jamnagar in Gujarat in the presence of WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the WHO-Global Centre for Traditional Medicine at Jamnagar in Gujarat in the presence of WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth.

After laying the foundation stone of the traditional medicine centre, the prime minister said this centre has opened the door of age of traditional medicine in the world.

After laying the foundation stone of the traditional medicine centre, the prime minister said this centre has opened the door of age of traditional medicine in the world.

PM Modi thanked Dr Tedros and the United Nations for accepting India's proposal and declaring 2023 as the International Millet Year.

PM Modi thanked Dr Tedros and the United Nations for accepting India's proposal and declaring 2023 as the International Millet Year.

“Our proposal of giving importance to millet has been accepted by UN and year 2023 will be celebrated as International Millet Year", PM Modi s.

“Our proposal of giving importance to millet has been accepted by UN and year 2023 will be celebrated as International Millet Year", PM Modi s.

He further said, “I've known Dr Tedros for a long time & every time we have met, he has mentioned his learnings from his Indian teachers with such prestige, expressed his sentiments with such cheer, that his affection for India is visible in the form of an Institute today."

He further said, “I've known Dr Tedros for a long time & every time we have met, he has mentioned his learnings from his Indian teachers with such prestige, expressed his sentiments with such cheer, that his affection for India is visible in the form of an Institute today."

He made us feel 'Triveni' in a way and touched our hearts by speaking in Gujarati, Hindi, English, PM Modi added.

He made us feel 'Triveni' in a way and touched our hearts by speaking in Gujarati, Hindi, English, PM Modi added.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union AYUSH minister Sarbananda Sonowal were also present in the function.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Union AYUSH minister Sarbananda Sonowal were also present in the function.