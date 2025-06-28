PM Modi interacts with astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla aboard International Space Station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the 39-year-old Indian Air Force pilot turned astronaut, who is aboard the Axiom-4 mission at the International Space Station (ISS). Astronaut Shukla and his team will carry out scientific tasks over the next 14 days in the ISS.

The Prime Minister's Office posted on its official X handle, a picture of the duo's interaction, “PM @narendramodi interacted with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who is aboard the International Space Station.”

Earlier in the day, Shukla likened his experience in space to that of a child who isn’t "feeling well, and learning to eat and walk into the ISS. "I was not feeling well, and I was very sleepy when we were launched into the vacuum. Learning how to walk and eat in space like a child," Shukla had said.

Shukla is the pilot of the Axiom-4 mission, which launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Wednesday. The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft took about 28 hours to reach the International Space Station (ISS), successfully docking at the Harmony module.

In his welcome message, Shukla shared his thoughts about the experience, saying that while it may look easy on camera, he felt his head was a bit heavy. Shukla, who officially received a Space Station pin and became astronaut number 634, said the next two weeks would be full of excitement.

"I was looking forward to this, and the crew made me feel so welcome and opened their doors for us. I feel even better and my expectations have been surpassed by the view and the current crew. The next 14 days are going to be exciting and great," he had said.

Before docking, Shukla also sent an emotional message from orbit, greeting Indians with “Namaskar from space,” and said he was proud to carry the hopes of 1.4 billion Indians on his shoulders.

The Ax-4 crew will stay on the ISS for around 14 days, working closely with the Expedition 73 crew. Together, they will conduct over 60 scientific experiments and educational activities — the most ambitious research schedule of any Axiom mission so far.