‘The atmosphere there is different’: Axiom-4 pilot Shubhanshu Shukla tells PM Modi about life in space | Watch

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla discussed his space experience and India's Gaganyaan mission with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasising the challenges of food in space and the need for more astronauts. He highlighted the growing interest in space exploration among children, showcasing a shift in aspirations for the young generation.

Advertisement

Reflecting on life in space, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla told PM Modi, "The atmosphere there is different. There is no gravity..."

Food is a challenge During his interaction with PM Modi, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla said, "Food is a big challenge on a space station, there is less space, and cargo is expensive. You always try to pack as many calories and nutrients as possible in the least space, and experiments are going on in every way..."

Advertisement

Global interest in Gaganyaan mission Highlighting India's space exploration programmes, Shukla told PM Modi that there is a lot of interest in the Gaganyaan mission across the globe.

“Wherever I went, whoever I met, everyone was very happy to meet me, very excited. The biggest thing was that everyone knew about what India is doing in the field of space. Everyone knew about this and there were many people who were more excited about Gaganyaan than me, who were coming and asking me when is your mission going...” Shukla said.

“I think somewhere there is a very big opportunity for us, especially because the kind of commitment our government has made to sustain the space program, budget every year, inspite of failures like Chandrayaan 2. Even after that, we said no, we will move ahead. Chandrayaan 3 was successful. Even after such failures, if we are getting so much support and the whole world is seeing this,” he added.

Advertisement

Need for a pool of astronauts, says PM Modi PM Modi urged the need to have a pool of 40-50 astronauts for India's space missions. Replying to PM Modi, Shubhanshu Shukla said, “When I was young, Rakesh Sharma sir went for the first time in 1984, but the dream of becoming an astronaut never came to my mind because we did not have any program.”

Advertisement

He added, “But when I went to the station this time, I spoke to the children three times. In every program, the children asked how can I become an astronaut? So I think this in itself is a big success for our country. In today's India, they know that it is possible. We have the option and we can become. And like you said, it is my responsibility, I feel I got a lot of opportunities to represent my country and now it is my responsibility to take as many people as possible to this level.”

Advertisement

Shubhanshu Shukla told PM Modi about the academic demands in the Air Force, highlighting that their successful mission is just the start of further challenges ahead.

"...When I joined the Air Force, I thought that I would not have to study, but I will have to study a lot after that. And after becoming a test pilot, it becomes a discipline of engineering. So I think we were well prepared, when we reached for this mission...The mission has been successful, we have returned, but this mission is not the end, it is the beginning..." he said.